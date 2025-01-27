GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) shared their communication to families over the weekend regarding recent crackdowns on immigration at the federal level.

They outlined their protocols if immigration enforcement agencies come to school grounds.

READ MORE: GRPS prepares for arrival of immigration enforcement officers

FOX 17 reached out to a dozen schools on Monday to ask about their protocol.

Very few responded at time of publication. FOX 17 tried to reach out to a variety of schools of different sizes and locations throughout West Michigan.

Schools contacted include:



Kentwood

Kalamazoo

Hart

Holland

Muskegon

Grand Haven

Greenville

Godfrey Lee

Ionia

Newaygo

Portage

Rockford

FOX 17 asks 12 West Michigan schools their plans amid increased immigration enforcement

Holland Public Schools told FOX 17 they have communicated with staff and have a plan in place for each building, but did not provide details.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube