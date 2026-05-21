Former Kalamazoo Township Treasurer removed from August primary ballot

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Former Kalamazoo Township Treasurer Sherine Miller will not be able to run for her old seat this August.

9th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Gary Giguere, Jr. issued a permanent injunction on Wednesday, May 20, ordering Miller's name to be removed from the August 4 Democratic primary for the office of Township Treasurer within 24 hours of issuing that order.

Miller, who served more than nine years in the role, stepped away on March 16, following a months-long dispute between her and the township's board.

Township Supervisor David Combs said she left under a separation agreement — worth $110,000 plus retiree health benefits — that barred her from ever returning to a township job.

Miller, however, emphasized that her departure was a retirement, disputing allegations that she was unfit for office and further denied the claims in a petition sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer that sought her removal.

That petition, and a third-party report, alleged misconduct and incompetence — including shredding documents, failing to hire a deputy clerk and waiving tax penalties.

According to township leaders, Miller also transferred $4 million in township money after being censured. Township supervisor David Combs has explained previously that she was barred from doing so because she was censured.

Miller has publicly explained each allegation, saying her actions were routine, discretionary, and communicated to leadership. She maintains that the reports were inaccurate and that she was pushed out intentionally.

Initially, Miller filed to run in the August 4 special election to reclaim the seat, saying she saw no violation in her agreement.

Days after holding a press conference pledging to remain in the race, Miller asked to have her name withdrawn — admitting she hadn’t realized the agreement prohibited running. Officials confirm her name has now been removed before the county clerk finalized the ballot.

Following Wednesday's order, the Kalamazoo Township Supervisor says they will also subsequently pursue a breach of contract case.

Trustee Clara Robinson, appointed to fill the role after Miller’s resignation, will serve until November and remains on the ballot.

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