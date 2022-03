SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — There are no more flood barriers along the lakeshore in South Haven.

The city removed them Monday, about two years after they were first installed in response to record high water levels on Lake Michigan.

RELATED: South Haven hoping to cope with inevitable flooding

Lake Michigan broke eight straight records for water levels between January and August of 2020.

But they've dropped more than two feet since then.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube