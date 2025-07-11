Feeding America West Michigan teams up with KDL libraries to tackle summer hunger

This summer, children visiting the Kent District Library branches can nourish both their minds and bodies, thanks to a collaborative program with Feeding America West Michigan.

Feeding America West Michigan is known for its extensive year-round impact.

Shay Kovacs, the program's manager for the organization, said, "We're responsible for feeding 40 of Michigan's 83 counties down at the state line in the Benton Harbor area, all the way up through Allegan County, Grand Rapids."

During the summer, the organization's Gather 2 Grow meal program ramps up efforts to address seasonal food insecurity.

Kovacs explained, "We know that families struggle to feed their kids in the summertime when they're home from school because during the school year, they can count on free and reduced lunch."

WXMI The food bank helps over half of the counties in Michigan.

The program, in partnership with Kent District Libraries, has been around for seven years and aims to assist those facing food insecurity in local neighborhoods.

In Kent County alone, over 89,000 people face insecurity, Kovacs pointed out the increasing need for support: "We saw huge increases in demand and need during the COVID years, especially at its peak. Now we're starting to see those numbers climb, and with some of the changes that are going to be occurring to SNAP benefits, WIC, Medicaid, things like that, we anticipate those numbers are going to continue to rise."

Offering free meals for kids under 18 and developmentally delayed adults up to age 26, the program has been a relief for many families.

Alisha Viraldo, a local parent, shared, "I've taken my three kids here a lot in the summer. It's been nice not to have to think about planning a lunch." She added, "It saves us some money. It helps. It's healthy food. My kids love it. They eat everything that's in it, so I know that they're getting the nutrition they need."

WXMI You can find one of these stands at most KDL branches this summer!

Her daughter, Addie, echoed the benefits, saying, "I feel like this is a good thing for, like, people that don't have the money right now to buy meals, or if they're in a rush, that they can just stop by and get a meal for free."

Martha Gottschall, another parent benefiting from the program, spoke about its impact on her large family.

"That's 33% of the work and the planning that's just kind of off your mind. And the kids are healthy, and it's something different that they get," said Gottschall. She added, "I can tell the grocery bill goes up a little bit more during the school year. So I can definitely feel the impact during the summers. It's nice taking that little break."

For information on available hours and participating KDL branches offering the Gather 2 Grow program, visit Feeding America West Michigan's website.

