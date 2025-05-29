Family of Samuel Sterling react to dismissal of federal case against former MSP trooper

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The family of Samuel Sterling is grappling with renewed grief after a federal judge's decision to grant immunity from criminal charges to the now-retired Michigan State Police (MSP) Sergeant Brian Keely.

Sterling, was 25, when he passed away from injuries after being struck by Keely's unmarked police vehicle while fleeing officers, on April 17th, 2024.

The dismissal of the criminal case against Keely has left the Sterling family questioning the justice system.

Jermar Sterling, Samuel's cousin, expressed the emotional toll the decision has taken on the family. "When you get hit with that blow that knocks the wind out of causes you to become unbalanced, emotionally," Jermar said.

Sterling's family is still processing the judge’s ruling, which came one day after charges were dismissed against the former police officer involved in Samuel's death.

Samuel Sterling had absconded from probation, prompting a federal task force to track him down. In April of 2024, Sterling fled from officers when they located him at a gas station Kentwood, leading to a chase.

Keely, driving an unmarked vehicle, pursued Sterling into a Burger King parking lot where the fatal incident occurred.

Keely’s actions during the incident resulted in Sterling's death after he was pinned against the building by the vehicle.

Though Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel initially filed involuntary manslaughter and second-degree murder charges against Keely, the case was moved to federal court, where it was ultimately dismissed.

The judge ruled that Keely acted within his role as a sworn federal officer, granting him immunity from criminal charges.

Marc E. Curtis, attorney for Keely, praised the court's decision. "We are grateful that the Court recognized this case for what it truly was — a law enforcement officer doing his job in a high-risk encounter with a known fugitive," Curtis said. "This ruling not only vindicates our client but also sends a strong message in support of those who serve with honor and integrity."

Despite the court's ruling, the Sterling family maintains that more could have been done.

Jemar Sterling argues, "There was enough evidence. The video wasn't enough. There could have been witnesses who are more than willing to come forward. Who was here at this Burger King, who can testify to their own well being, to their own mindsets?"

The Sterling family is actively engaging with local leaders, including the NAACP and city commissioners, to determine their next steps.

They are hopeful that Attorney General Nessel will appeal the judge's ruling and personally take on the case.

