FOREST HILLS, Mich. — A Forest Hills parent is raising new questions about how the school district used survey data to replace elementary world language classes with STEAM programming.

Elena Belaya, whose child attends Knapp Forest Elementary, says after reading through a survey analysis from the district, she has even more questions.

"It's not about necessarily saying this is a good or bad decision at this point. To me, I'd really like to understand how the decision was made," Belaya said.

Survey Demographics Raise Questions

The district survey, conducted by Hanover Research from October to November 2025, collected 5,291 responses from students and parents across the district. The breakdown showed 77% of respondents were students and 23% were parents.

"Did parents' answers have more weight in this decision-making process for the district or not, because it seemed like a very low percentage of it were parents," Belaya said.

The survey included responses from all grade levels: 26% elementary (JK-6), 35% middle school (7-8), and 39% high school (9-12). Belaya questioned how feedback from middle and high school students about electives translated into elementary programming decisions.

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Forest Hills parents continue seeking answers after elementary world language removal

High Satisfaction Rates Contradict Change

Survey results showed 89% of elementary respondents were satisfied with current specials and elective offerings. However, world language/culture courses received lower quality ratings compared to other elementary specials. While around 90% of elementary parents rated Physical Education, Art, and Music as good or excellent quality, only 72% gave world language/culture courses the same rating.

"That to me is a really big number to say that we're okay with how things are," Belaya said about the overall satisfaction rate.

When asked about future course interests, STEM, STEAM and Technology was the top area parents wanted added to offerings.

Parent Feels Trapped by Timing

The survey analysis did not indicate that respondents were told some programs could be removed based on the results.

Belaya believes the timing of receiving this information — at the end of the school year with changes taking effect next fall — left little room for community input.

"I feel a little bit trapped in the information and the time that information came out, and how the decision was made. It's like, here it is, you can do nothing about it, and we're just moving forward with it," she said.

Family Impact and Concerns About New Program

For her family, the change means her third-grader will lose access to Spanish classes, which were "actually one of their favorite electives to be a part of."

Belaya said Spanish class provided benefits beyond language learning, serving as "a place where kids could feel included if they come from a different background in the area, and they get to learn about the world through a different perspective, increasing empathy, increasing their connection."

She's also questioning the new STEAM program's details, asking "who's writing the curriculum, what their credentials are, why specifically this program" and whether the district will measure its impact.

"To me, it feels like it falls back on us parents to take care of this," Belaya said.

Broader Community Concerns

Kent District Library offers language learning resources outside the classroom, including materials in multiple languages, bilingual story times and cultural programming.

Belaya expressed concerns about the broader implications of reducing cultural education in schools during what she sees as a divisive time.

"I'm worried about the increase in bullying for kids. I'm worried about the increase of racism in schools and in our neighborhoods," she said.

The Forest Hills school district did not respond to follow-up questions by the time of publication. The inquiry was sent on the last day of school.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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