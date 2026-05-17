CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Forest Hills Public Schools will replace elementary foreign language classes with new STEAM programming next school year, a decision the district says reflects feedback from families and the need for more foundational reading instruction.

STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

In a letter to families, the district said the change will allow more time for reading and writing instruction as they transition to a new literacy curriculum. The district also cited feedback from families about the importance of "engaging, hands-on learning opportunities that build problem-solving, creativity, and real-world application."

The new programming will use 'Project Lead the Way,' which the district says will give students opportunities to engage in hands-on learning, develop problem-solving skills, and explore science, technology, engineering, and design concepts.

But some parents say they weren't adequately consulted about the decision.

"I honestly can't come to terms with this, that this is happening with so little communication about it," said Elena Belaya, a Forest Hills parent whose child attends Knapp Forest Elementary.

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Forest Hills elementary schools drop foreign language for STEAM

Belaya posted her concerns on social media, questioning how the district made the decision.

"In the climate that we currently are living in, it doesn't sit well, and I think that there's a lot of room for interpretation as to what this could mean," Belaya said.

She said elementary world language programming taught more than just new languages — it also covered culture, empathy, and connection.

"We would love to know how this decision was made," Belaya said.

Parent Berta Carrasco, whose children attend Ada Vista and Northern Hills Middle School, with one enrolled in a Spanish immersion program, questioned why both programs couldn't coexist.

"When my daughters are done, and they are in the workforce, they will be interacting with people who are from other countries, other cultures, other backgrounds," Carrasco said.

The district's Spanish and Mandarin Chinese immersion programs will continue unchanged, as will secondary world language programming for grades 7-12.

The district said its instruction and human resources offices met with elementary world language and culture teachers before announcing the change to discuss their placement.

Affected teachers will be supported through reassignment to roles aligned with their certification and experience, or through the opportunity to apply for 'Project Lead the Way' positions.

Some parents referenced a survey they say was sent to families before the decision, adding that they didn't realize a program could potentially be removed.

"Had the district been more transparent in their decision making, I'm sure they had good reason, but had they communicated that more clearly to parents, I feel like the sentiment would be different," said parent Coppelia Sandford-Lopez.

The district said it will share more details about the new STEAM programming in the coming months.

I reached out to the district with additional questions about the decision-making process and whether survey results will be made public, but those questions have not yet been answered.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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