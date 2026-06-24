Ford Airport celebrates new consolidated rental car facility, a first in Michigan

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport celebrated the completion of the state's first consolidated rental car facility on Wednesday.

The new facility puts all rental car services in one spot that can be walked to through a climate-controlled sky bridge, which airport officials said will improve the experience of travelers who need to borrow a car after landing in West Michigan.

“As West Michigan grows, having the right infrastructure in place is critical,” said Ford International Airport Authority Board Chair Dan Koorndyk. “This facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to build new spaces that are efficient, long-lasting and environmentally responsible.”

WXMI/Jim Sutton The new consolidated rent-a-car facility at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum opened on June 25, 2026.

Having all vehicles contained in the same location will reduce an estimated 3 miles of travel for each car. That small number adds up, said the airport, considering the 200,000 vehicle rentals used each year at the airport. That's and estimated annual total of 600,000 miles.

The space also holds a refueling and vehicle cleaning on-site.

“We are proud to be the first airport in Michigan to have a consolidated rental car facility, showing our commitment to providing the best customer experience we can,” President and CEO Tory Richardson said. “This new facility will support our forecasted passenger demand over the next 20 years, while having an immediate positive impact on both our guests and rental car partners.”

WXMI/Jim Sutton The new consolidated rent-a-car facility at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum opened on June 25, 2026.

The $156 million project was part of the airport's larger Elevate program, which aims to improve West Michigan's largest transportation hub across multiple upgrades. Some pieces, like the expansion of Concourse A, have already been completed. Other items, including a new air traffic control tower and expanded terminal, are still in the works.

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The new tower has a site and design approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, but is waiting for federal funding before construction can begin, said the airport.

All of the Elevate program project are funded through federal or state grants, bonds by the airport, and user fees.

The new rental car facility is set to open on July 8.

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