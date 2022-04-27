GRR kicks off Concourse A expansion with beam raising

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport held a celebration of its Concourse A expansion Wednesday with the raising of a ceremonial beam.

We’re told the expansion will help facilitate growing passenger levels as air travel approaches pre-pandemic numbers.

The expansion will result in the creation of 125 new jobs while adding 157,000 square feet of space, according to the airport.

A representative of the airport says the expansion will do the following:

Add eight new gates, more than doubling Concourse A’s capacity.

Lengthen the concourse by 510 feet while widening it by 66 feet.

Increase food options with a new market-style area.

Add an elevated lounge.

Incorporate more seating options.

“As the pandemic continues to subside, our travel numbers continue to increase, putting our recovery ahead of our initial projections,” says Airport Authority Board Chair Dan Koorndyk. “Now is the time to begin the work that will position us to resume our anticipated growth trajectory for the next 20 years – and ensure we can deliver a world-class experience as West Michigan’s gateway to the world.”

The expansion is predicted to take two years to complete. We’re told Concourse A will still be open while construction takes place.

