Do donations lessen restitution responsibilities? Muskegon Judge issues opinion

The succinct answer to our headline question; no— at least not in Muskegon County.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor filed a Motion for Order of Restitution, stating Lisa Cober should pay two shelters that housed, cared for, and facilitated the adoptions of 78 dogs seized from her home for their work and time.

They say Harbor Humane Society (Harbor) and Big Lake Humane Society (Big Lake) both count as victims under the Crime Victim's Rights Act (CVRA).

Cober's pushed back, saying those organizations received donations during the time the animals were in their care that were likely used to provide food, vet care, boarding, adoption, and post-mortem services and that the shelters should not be considered victims.

The courts heard arguments on December 3.

But on Thursday, the defense's request to have the amount stricken or reduced was denied, whereas the prosecutor's motion to include restitution to be paid to both shelters was granted.

Cober was ordered to pay $15,474.41 to Harbor Humane Society and $21,958.86 to Big Lake Humane Society.

Check out the judge's full opinion here:

Muskegon County Cober Resitution Ruling by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube