Woman who had 78 dogs seized wants donations to count towards her restitution

NOROTN SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon County court is deliberating on the amount of restitution Lisa Cober, a Norton Shores resident, must pay after 78 dogs were seized from her home. The dogs, many in poor health, were distributed among local shelters and rescues, including Big Lake Humane Society, Pound Buddies and Harbor Humane Society.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office is asking Lisa Cober to pay back $35,000 in restitution to cover the costs of rescue, care and examination of the animals.

Cober's attorney has requested that donations received by the shelters in recent months be counted towards her restitution amount.

The Prosecutor’s Office wants her to personally pay the full amount.

“We are asking that the defendant repay approximately $35,000 connected to the rescue and care and examination of the animals in this case,” they said in a statement to FOX 17.

“The court took our request under advisement and will issue a written opinion. Our office is arguing for the full amount regardless of whether the shelters received donation for the care of the animals.”

Big Lake Humane Society’s Executive Director Alexis Robertson is hoping the courts will ask her to back the full amount.

"It feels like a slap in the face to be told that donations made in good faith could end up counting against us and helping her."

The shelters are still facing outstanding bills for the care of the dogs, many of which required extensive medical treatment for conditions such as canine distemper, parvovirus and malnutrition.

The case has sparked community outrage, with many calling for Cober to take full responsibility for the neglect of the animals.

Barb VanBogelen, who adopted a dog from Cober in 2019, shared her experience, saying, "When I saw the video of them taking all the animals out of that house, I lost myself. That was so sad."

Norton Shores police shared video online of their visit to Cober’s home in January 2023 to seize the 78 dogs.

Muskegon WATCH: Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions Lauren Kummer

Her dog Annabelle is now healthy, but she came to her with serious medical concerns.

“She had heart worm, positive for giardia and hookworm, and she had some mange on her face and half of a missing canine tooth,” VanBogelen explained Tuesday.

Big Lake Humane Society notes how unfortunate the timing of this news is, as it came down on Giving Tuesday.

They are seeking donations to support their ongoing animal care efforts.

“But I promise any donations made to our organization today will not be reimbursing Lisa Cober,” she said Tuesday. “And hopefully, any that came to us during this difficult time also doesn't go there.”

You can donate to their efforts at their website HERE.

Woman who had 78 dogs seized wants donations to count towards her restitution

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube