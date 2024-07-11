Disaster relief available for areas impacted by May 7 storms, tornadoes

WASHINGTON — Residents and businesses in West Michigan are invited to apply for federal disaster relief from the severe weather that passed over the area May 7.

The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes formed across Portage, Union City, Dowagiac and Twin Lakes.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) says they made loans available following a request by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

We’re told residents and businesses residing in Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties are eligible for long-term relief at low interest.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Michigan with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” says SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

A temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) will be posted at Portage City Hall to help process applications and other services, according to the SBA. It will operate Friday, July 12 through Friday, July 26.

The DLOC will be open at the following times:

Friday, July 12: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Mondays through Fridays: 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Friday, July 26: Closes at 4 p.m.

Businesses may receive Economic Injury Disaster Loans to address financial needs resulting from the storms, regardless of whether physical property was damaged.

Homeowners may receive as much as $500,000 for the repair or replacement of homes damaged or destroyed by the storm. A maximum amount of $100,000 is available to fix or replace personal items.

“Today’s SBA rapid declaration — the first ever — will provide the resources and support Michiganders in Kalamazoo County need to recover from May’s severe storms and tornadoes,” says Governor Whitmer. “Rebuilding efforts are already underway, and these loans will support a lot of good, ongoing work as we continue to move forward. I am proud we are staying proactive and grateful to the SBA for their speed and professionalism. Michiganders are strong, and we will get through this together.”

Apply for disaster assistance on the SBA’s website — or connect with customer service representatives at 800-659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov — before Sept. 6 for property damage or April 8, 2025, for financial impact. Call 711 if you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech-related disability.

