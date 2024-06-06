Federal aid coming? Whitmer makes request as the need for tornado recovery continues

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks 1 month since severe storms brought four tornadoes down on communities in southwest Michigan.

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer penned a letter to he White House, asking for a Major Disaster Declaration and the activation of federal individual assistance programs.

“While our communities are resilient, and neighbors have rallied to help those impacted by these terrible storms, it is clear there is a role for the federal government to play in supporting recovery efforts. I am hopeful the Biden Administration will respond swiftly to this request,” said U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga.

The storm decimated homes and businesses, and damaged the power grid in Barry, Cass, Kalamazoo, and St. Joseph counties, injuring approximately 16 people.

"At the state’s request, a joint preliminary damage assessment was conducted by state, federal, and local officials beginning on May 15. The initial assessment estimates a need of more than $4 million in assistance."

—Office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Federal aid could help the area recover as debris removal and cleanup continues, opening up grants or low-cost loans for temporary housing, repairs, and more.

“I’m requesting a presidential disaster declaration so we can deliver critical financial assistance to support families, businesses, and communities as they recover and rebuild. Michiganders are resilient. We will get through this together, just as we always have," said Whitmer.

LOCAL HELP FOR TORNADO VICTIMS:

Tornado victims in Portage receive free laundry services

Portage creates webpage to help navigate tornado recovery

'A sense of normal': Portage partners with moving company to clean tornado debris

The Governor's request is now pending review by FEMA, after which President Biden will decide whether or not to approve the aid.