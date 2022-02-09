'Dancing for dollars': Muskegon restaurant owner turning heads with creative fundraiser

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tim Taylor has been spending his weekends bundled up and "busting a move" to raise money for local food pantries.

Taylor, the owner of Hamburger Mikey, began the fundraiser in early January. He plans to continue dancing outside around downtown Muskegon the next two weekends.

"It is cold....definitely cold. But you know, it makes it fun too," said Taylor. "We started out at downtown, at Western and Fourth Street right in front of the convention center. And, that was our first weekend. And then second weekend, we went to Lakeside. Now we're back on Western Street for the remaining of the next few weeks."

Taylor was inspired to "dance for dollars" after being asked to compete in Muskegon's Dancing with the Local Stars.

The event, now in its 14th year, has brought in more than a million dollars to help feed the hungry in West Michigan.

Taylor has been getting in a lot of "practice" ahead of the competition by dancing outside each weekend, wearing a pink tutu.

With his friends and fellow competitors joining in, the effort has already raised nearly $4,000.

"I could just, you know, ask for donations online but I'm actually going out there trying to entertain somebody, make them laugh," Taylor told FOX 17 News. "With... you know, the pandemic and stuff, it's good to laugh. And I'll give you something to smile about and laugh."

It's not Taylor's first time paying it forward.

This summer, his restaurant launched an initiative to help Kids' Food Basket.

His latest effort continues to grab attention with hilarious TikTok videos and social media posts.

"If I can use my platform at the restaurant, social media, and, you know, and do something personally, you know, get out there and interact to make money... I mean, it makes me feel good. I love that," he said.

Taylor will be competing in Dancing with the Local Stars on Feb. 25 and 26, and there are still tickets available.

