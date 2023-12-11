Court Documents: man arrested for harming deputy also had illegal Glock "switch"

WYOMING, Mich. — FOX 17 poured over court paperwork Monday from an arraignment in District Court 62A showing Juan Donzell Jones— accused of injuring a Kent County Deputy— was under investigation for numerous other alleged crimes.

The Metro Patterns Crimes Team, also known as MPACT, tried to arrest Jones on December 6th for felony warrants.

Among the paperwork; information from anonymous tips to Silent Observer alleging Jones had a Glock "switch" and was selling drugs.

Investigators claim in court paperwork that Jones was seen driving a 2023 BMW X5, and seen near Harry's Corner in Grand Rapids making hand-to-hand transactions.

Authorities tried to stop Jones, but Jones instead reversed his BMW and then quickly drove forward, ramming into multiple vehicles including two that belonged to law enforcement, the documents say.

A Detective Lieutenant was hit by a vehicle that had been rammed by Jones, the documents say. The Lieutenant was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for multiple bruises, scrapes, and a loose tooth.

Jones drove off but was later discovered in a Gaines Township apartment.

When conducting the search warrant there, Jones' girlfriend left the apartment with her child, telling investigators that he was hiding in the attic with a backpack that had a black handgun inside, the documents say.

Eventually, authorities contacted Jones over the phone and convinced him to surrender.

The court documents say that in a search of the attic, two handguns were found. One handgun was allegedly a Glock 23, equipped with an illegal glock "switch."— a device that converts a handgun's rate of fire to be automatic.

Authorities also say they found nearly $4,000 in cash and a bag with more than a pound of marijuana inside it. Jones allegedly had more than $2,000 on him when he was arrested.

Authorities claim in the court documents that Jones was forbidden from owning a gun.

Jones' was denied bond, according to court officials.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube