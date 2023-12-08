Suspect charged for allegedly hitting, injuring Kent Co. deputy

WYOMING, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and injuring a deputy in Wyoming earlier this week has been charged.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says they and the Metro Pattern Crimes Task Force (MPACT) tried to arrest a 34-year-old Grand Rapids man near Eastern Avenue and 32nd Street when his car hit parked vehicles nearby.

We’re told one of the parked vehicles hit a deputy on scene. The deputy was hospitalized and later released.

The suspect was tracked down at a Gaines Township apartment along with two sidearms, a Glock switch and marijuana, deputies say.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspect has since been identified as Juan Donzell Jones. He was charged in 62A District Court with third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer causing injury and felonious assault.

We’re also told Jones was charged in 63rd District Court with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an automatic firearm, possessing marijuana with delivery intent and resisting an officer.

