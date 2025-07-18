Comstock Park Post Office building to be renamed during ceremony honoring Marine

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Comstock Park Post Office will rename its building on Leland Avenue during a ceremony Friday, July 25 starting at 10:30 AM. The building will be named in honor of United States Marine Captain Miguel Justin Nava at the ceremony being held in the Dwight Lydell Park Gazebo, directly across the street from the Post Office. The President signed legislation designating the building as the "Captain Miguel Justin Nava Post Office" in January.

Comstock Park Public Schools Captain Miguel Nava, a graduate of Comstock Park, sits with his wife and son.

READ MORE: Comstock Park native among 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash

Captain Nava was 28 when he died in February 2024, among four other Marines on a helicopter that went down outside San Diego during a storm. Nava grew up in Comstock Park and Graduated from Comstock Park High School in 2013 where he was a beloved student, leader, and accomplished athlete. He is survived by his wife Ryann, his son Luca, his parents Javier and Lisa, and his brother Nikolas.

