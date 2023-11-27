'Completely broken-hearted': Hartford mom passes after long battle with cancer

After nearly a decade of fighting cancer, Amanda Goss has passed away.

The Hartford mother was named FOX 17's 2018 Pay it Forward Person of the Year after creating a nonprofit called Youtoo to deliver goody bags to pediatric cancer patients at local children's hospitals.

FOX 17

According to her father Bob Kowerduck, Amanda passed Friday after "a valiant fight with cancer for over 9 years. She was surrounded by family as she passed peacefully."

In September, FOX 17 featured Goss as friends organized a roof sit fundraiser to help her family stay by her side as she was diagnosed with cancer for a fifth time.

Courtesy: Bob Kowerduck

"She was amazing and we are all completely broken-hearted," Angie Roberts, one of the event organizers and a longtime friend told FOX 17 News.

Goss leaves behind a husband and two daughters.

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, December 1st from 3:30-6 pm at Hartford Bible Church, 65418 Red Arrow Highway, Hartford, MI 49057.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking attendees to consider donating to local charities.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube