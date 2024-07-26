Coast Guard in the Community

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — You can walk pretty much anywhere in Grand Haven and be quickly reminded of the relationship the community has with the Coast Guard. That's because it is a relationship built on service that continues today.

When you think of the Coast Guard you probably think of a helicopter or boat speeding out into the great unknown to rescue a stranded group of boaters. And that is very true, but their job doesn't end there. You might not know that they are also an active arm of law enforcement – intervening before a rescue is needed.

Andy Curtis U.S. Coast Guard in the Grand River in Grand Haven

“We do vessel safety examinations, so we don’t need probable cause to pull somebody over," said U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Kyle Thomas. "If someone is pulled over it doesn't mean they’ve done anything wrong. We’re just checking to make sure you have your lifejackets, sound-producing signal, and those other requirements.”

And this outreach goes ashore too.

“I think everyone always thinks of the Coast Guard as a Search & Rescue Agency, and that’s what our primary goals are, we also get out with law enforcement, and ice rescue during the hard water season in the wintertime," U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Alex Sheltra told FOX 17. "We do a lot of public outreach, get out into the community, talk to the kids at schools."

Coast Guard City USA

And this relationship in Grand Haven is nothing new, dating back well over 100 years.

“It’s one of the many ports that was chosen along here because it had an important connection to be able to have ships coming and going." Kate Crosby with the Tri-Cities Historical Museum told me. "There was a lighthouse here starting in the 1850s. So there’s a huge shipping lane area here.”

And that history is something that is respected and celebrated each and every day here along the lake shore.

Lt. Paul Larouche

“The Coast Guard is here— we’re members of the community, we are involved within the community," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt Paul Larouche. "We’re standing here just with Escanaba Park just behind you. This is a park that has a lot of history in [it]. The mast of the Escanaba is the center point of the park, we celebrate that proudly as well as all members of the U.S. Coast Guard who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty. “

Andy Curtis The Escanaba's history is on full display in Grand Haven

That relationship is on full display during the Coast Guard Festival and you can check your guide to this year's events right here.

STAY WEATHER-AWARE with the FOX 17 forecast

Keep an eye on the FOX 17 App, or follow us on social media for everything Coast Guard Festival!

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube