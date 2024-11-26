Candlelit vigil held for missing teen Grand Rapids teen

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Monday night family, friends and the Godwin heights community gathered outside the high school to honor their friend, and student Cortez McConer Jr.

The 16-year-old was found deceased back on Friday, his death ruled an accidental drowning,after being missing for multiple weeks.

Emotions were heavy from all avenues with students, faculty, and relatives coming to celebrate Cortez’s life and lasting impacting.

“Tonight, we gather to honor the memory of Cortez McConer a remarkable soul who was taken far too soon,” said Principal Chad Conklin. “Cortez was more than a friend, family member and neighbor, he was a bacon of light, joy, kindness and connection to everyone around him.”

Cortez’s, family, friends and members of the student body attended the Vigil, remembering the teen, and talking about what he loved, bringing green balloons, which was his favorite color.

The balloons having 16 and 11, for his age and McConer Jr’s. number for the high school’s basketball team.

“Basketball wasn’t just a sport for Cortez,” Conklin said. “It was a plethora of his drive, his heart, and ability to bring people together.”

The Vigil opened with words from faculty, leading into a moment of reflection and prayer by a local priest. Before ending with a moment of silence for Cortez, which lead to the candles being lit and songs being played in his honor.

“In this time be strong, in this time when you’re feeling things, and you’ve lost a brother, a son, a teammate a friend a classmate.”

A community together to honor, a young man gone too soon….

“When we light these candles let them symbolize Cortez’s spirit and the light that will never fade from his heart.”

The school will continue to have resources available for any students or staff, who are grieving through this emotional time.

