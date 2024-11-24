Cortez McConer's death ruled an accidental drowning, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A medical examiner has ruled the death of Cortez McConer Jr. an accidental drowning, per Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

On Friday, a search crew found the body of the 16-year-old in a wooded area near Rockford. He had been missing for multiple weeks.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for," Chief Winstrom said in a statement Friday. "On behalf of GRPD, we send our heartfelt condolences to Cortez’s family and friends and the many in our community who will be grieving alongside them."

On October 28, McConer was last seen near a Rockford McDonald's. He was running from officers, GRPD say. While one of the 16-year-old's friends was arrested that night, McConer escaped. His body was found less than a mile from the McDonald's.

WXMI/Michael Martin A photo of Cortez McConer Jr. (right) imposed over a photo of a searcher outside Rockford.

In a previous interview with FOX 17, McConer's mother described her son as "very popular, but low profile."

"Everybody knows him, but he just sits back, just chill, Kisha Haggerty said. "Cortez is loved."

