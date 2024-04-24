New DOT rules put passengers in the pilot seat

Airlines are now required to provide automatic refunds to passengers when owed and prevent surprise fees.

“Passengers deserve to know upfront what costs they are facing and should get their money back when an airline owes them - without having to ask,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The new rules announced today by the Department of Transportation (DOT) are an expansion of the Executive Order on Promoting Competition that President Biden signed in 2021.

The first rule requires airlines to promptly provide passengers with automatic cash refunds when owed because their flights are canceled or significantly changed, their checked bags are significantly delayed, or the ancillary services— like Wi-Fi— they purchased are not provided.

Refund breakdown

- Automatic: Airlines must offer refunds, not wait for passenger requests.

- Prompt: When due, refunds must be issued within 7 business days for credit cards and 20 calendar days for other payments.

- In cash or original form of payment: Accepting vouchers, travel credit, and other alternate forms of compensation is up to the individual.

- In Full: Refunds must include all taxes and fees, minus the value of transportation already used.

The DOT also requires airlines and ticket agents to tell all customers upfront what fees they will be charged for checked and carry-on bags, changing reservations, and canceling a reservation. These rules will hopefully help customers avoid any surprise fees when traveling.

Check out the Fact Sheet on these new Airline Consumer Protection Rules:

Fact Sheet on Airline Consumer Protection Rules by WXMI on Scribd

You can learn more about air travel protections here at FlightRights.gov

