Autism awareness: Insight from medical expert as Bridge Walk for Autism draws record crowd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Bridge Walk for Autism Thursday, drew a record crowd of close to 2,000 people according to Hope Network. The event raised about $38,000 in total to support the organization's four Centers for Autism.

If you asked people at the event, why so many showed up this year, they point to the discussion surrounding autism on the national scale.

The condition is making headlines this month after the CDC released a report about the growing number of autism diagnoses, along with recent comments made by Health & Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Junior.

During his first news conference as the head of HHS, RFK made several controversial claims calling the rising autism cases an epidemic. He also announced the launch of a testing & research effort to determine a cause.

Health officials are largely attributed the growing numbers to better recognition of cases thru wide screening, and better diagnosis.

What's happening with the narratives is a resurgence of something old and divisive, according to Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Dr. Elizabeth Wielgus at UM Health West.

"Psychiatric disorders over many generations have found their way into the political sphere, and right now, the sexy topic seems to be autism," she said. "It worries me, because this has implications for very real patients and families. So I'm hopefully here to share a little light on what this really is to support those patients who really have autism and their families."

There are a few things she hopes to make clear.

"I think the most obvious thing, and I don't think you'll be surprised in me sharing, is that vaccines very much do not cause autism. What I want people to realize is autism spectrum disorder is a part of an individual's story, but there's so much more to them," she continued. "It's just one aspect of their life, and it's true, some maybe require more supports, but others really don't and are very much just your average person trying to live their life."

Dr. Wielgus attributes the CDC's reported rise in autism diagnoses to an increase in awareness and knowledge.

There's also much more nuance to the disorder than what you may see in national headlines.

"The symptoms are hardly ever the same for any two people. Moreover, it's a spectrum in terms of severity."

There's also three levels to autism diagnoses and a difference in how they are treated, including cognitive behavorial therapy and applied behavior analysis.

"Some individuals just have an individual therapist, like many of us do in the community, and some individuals warrant treatment with a medication," Dr. Wielgus explained. "I will say there is no medicine for autism, and usually we focus on symptoms."

Dr. Wielgus notes that early intervention is crucial and the most important thing families can do if they have additional questions, is to contact their primary care provider and talk to a specialist.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube