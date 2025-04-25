'A very neuro-sparkly home': Coopersville family shares journey with autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 2,000 people walked across the Blue Bridge in Grand Rapids Thursday night to raise awareness for autism. Organized by the Hope Network, the Bridge Walk for Autism event is one the Lemieux family from Coopersville attend each year, as the cause is close to their hearts.

"Of my six children, three of them have been diagnosed with autism. That would be Erin, Emily and Eli, and we've come to this walk since the beginning," said Sheli Lemieux at the Blue Bridge Thursday.

With a blend of neurotypical and neurodivergent kids, Lemieux said navigating life is a little different in their home.

"We're a very neuro-sparkly home. I've got two kids who are would be considered neurotypical, the other kids have a blend of autism and ADHD diagnoses," Lemieux said. "It's very much a house of understanding, and a house where we understand that fair does not mean equal. Each person is told you're getting what you need in this moment, and it might be different than what somebody else needs in the house."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Sheli Lemieux with two of her daughters.

She said, however, the journey hasn't been without its hardships.

"I've had people say things at soccer games when he was younger about how he was asking," said Lemieux.

Instead, she uses those instances as opportunities to educate.

"This way, they can look at it next time and say, 'Oh, I know what that is, and that's just a different way of looking at things,'" Lemieux said.

The Lemieux family

It's why events like the Bridge Walk for Autism are so important.

"I think it's just really important for, you know, anybody on the spectrum, to have a place that they feel included and a place that they can feel supported and accepted for who they are," said Maggie Moore, the executive director of Hope Network Centers.

"Everyone is different, and that's just what makes them different, and that a different way of looking at the world is not a bad thing, that it's just simply a different way," Lemieux added.

If your loved one is diagnosed, Lemieux shared some sage advice.

"Don't be afraid. If you get the diagnosis, find a community and don't be afraid," said Lemieux.

