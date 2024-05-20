A man charged in an April deadly shooting appeared in court

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — “A situation just happened, I panicked, someone even attacked me and my dad, I’m just really scared right now.” said DeShaun Catledge, police say he made this call to 911 on April 13 moments after Brandon Clark was shot and killed.

During his preliminary exam Monday, the prosecutor, detailed what allegedly lead up to the shooting saying an altercation took place at the beer run liquor store in Grand Rapids

Surveillance video shows the victim Brandon Clark approach Catledge who was sitting in a parked car. Soon after , Clark is seen punching Catledge. Police say Clark also pepper sprayed the suspect. Shaun Catledge, the suspects father, then gets involved and is struck. The video then shows Clark running away and Catledge chasing him. When he returned to the car, he is heard telling his dad that he shot him. Shaun Catledge saying in court, “Why don't you tell us what you remember when you get out into the parking lot? , I do remember seeing him at the car at my son's driver's side window that when I saw my car window I kind of felt something was up. I ran to the car window kind of stopped and he just started hitting my son.”

Police say they found Clark at a home on Lafayette Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness in court, who couldn’t be identified, said he saw two men fighting in a yard when Brandon Clark was killed, saying, in court, “You describe 2 people one had a red coat on and the other had on a blue, white coat. Yes. Which one of those two that fell? They both fell, that’s what I’m saying they both fell to the ground, when they both fell to the ground the gun went off.”

Judge Distol did not decide whether to bind Catledge over to circuit court for trial. He expects to make his ruling sometime next month

In the meantime, Catledge remains out of jail on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube