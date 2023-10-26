'A lot of hidden nooks and crannies': Fire safety expert speaks on unique challenges of fires in older homes

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A four-year-old boy was killed, and four adults were hurt, in a fire that broke out in a home near Lowell early Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman called 911 just after midnight, early Thursday morning, reporting the fire at a home on Flat River Drive SE.

The first person on scene was a single firefighter from Lowell Area Fire Services. They ran into the home, already aware that the young child was still trapped inside.

Unfortunately, that firefighter became disoriented inside the home, which was quickly filling up with dark smoke and flames.

Michael McLeieer, a retired firefighter and now the president of fire safety consultant group E.S.C.A.P.E., says this is never an ideal scenario for first responders.

“Whenever we send our crews in, we have at least two go in at a time,” McLeieer explained Thursday.

“If one member has some type of an incident where they become trapped, or they have a medical emergency, or some other unforeseen circumstance, that second crew member is there.”

Other fire crews soon responded and provided assistance inside. Sadly, they found the young boy had already died inside.

"When we're first responding to the incident of a home fire, and there may be occupants involved and trapped inside, our first mode is life saving," McLeieer said.

Once crews address anyone in immediate danger, they will further assess the scene to develop a more defined approach to fighting the fire.

McLeieer says the chaos that comes with an unexpected house fire can create an overwhelming sense of confusion for those stuck inside.

“We have less than two minutes before a home becomes a 'flash over' situation, where all the contents;—furniture, clothing, wallpaper, carpeting, everything in that home— catches fire at the same time,” he explained.

Investigators have not said yet whether the home on Flat River Dr. had working smoke detectors when the fire started.

McLeieer says that properly equipping your home with the alarms is by far the best thing to do to keep your family safe in the event of a fire.

“Working smoke alarms are so important for that early notification, so that we can make sure everyone will get out and stay out quickly and safely,” he said Thursday.

On top of that, he says every family should create an evacuation plan and practice it until it becomes second nature.

"Making sure we have everyone in our home, everyone in our family, going out to that predetermined meeting place— the tree, the neighbor's house, sidewalk, fence— some place away from the fire situation," he said.

When determining a meeting place outside the home, make sure that spot will be visible to first responders as they arrive on scene and begin evaluating the situation.

You can check out all the resources and information offered by McLeieer and E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire & Safety Services at their website and Facebook page.

