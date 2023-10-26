VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire in Vergennes Township killed a four-year-old boy and injured several others early Thursday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

4-year-old killed, several others hurt in Lowell area house fire

Fire crews were on the scene of the house fire on Flat River Drive SE for nearly five hours, after getting the call at 12:31 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the caller indicated that her boyfriend and a child were still in the house.

The Lowell Area Fire Chief tells FOX 17 there was heavy fire coming from the front of the house when they got to the scene.

Firefighters found a 27-year-old man in critical condition due to burns. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the first firefighter who arrived went straight in knowing that the child was still in the house.

Due to heavy fire conditions, the firefighter became disoriented, but as more help arrived, they were able to locate the boy. Tragically, the boy was found deceased and one firefighter suffered minor burns as they retrieved his body.

Four people total were taken to the hospital from the scene. The father of the boy, a 27-year-old man is in critical condition. A 27-year-old female, a 64-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were also transported for smoke inhalation but have been released.

The fire chief said the home provided a unique challenge for crews which is why it took several hours to put out hot spots.

"It's a bit of an older house, so we've got a lot of hidden nooks and crannies in the construction. We have a lot of overhaul and a lot of work to do on it," said the Lowell Area Fire Department's Fire Chief Shannon Witherell.

Flat River Drive between Vergennes St SE and Forstrom Drive SE was blocked off by fire crews for several hours, but it has since reopened.

Multiple agencies were on the scene along with Lowell Area Fire Department including Ada, Cascade, Saranac and Alto. Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff's Office were also on scene.

Michigan State Police Fire Investigators are still determining the origin and cause of the fire.