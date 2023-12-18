3 shootings in Kalamazoo leave 2 victims injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detectives in Kalamazoo are looking into whether a trio of shootings all within 5 hours are connected.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the first shooting happened around 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16 on Royce Avenue near Lovers Lane. Officers found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is hospitalized in critical condition as of Monday.

Crime scene technicians recovered nearly 50 shell casings from the scene. Officers identified 2 homes and 4 vehicles damaged by gunfire.

2 and a half hours later, officers were dispatched to Cobb Avenue near Mabel Street. A 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound was found. She is also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators located roughly 10 shell casings at the Cobb Avenue scene.

The Department of Public Safety published a social media post about this shooting on Sunday.

Then just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, December 17 officers were called to East Michigan Avenue near Rose Park for the sound of gunshots. Officers did not find any victims, but did identify several buildings and vehicles hit by bullets.

Public Safety has not established if the shootings are connected. No arrests have been made.

Detectives ask anyone with information on any of these shootings to contact them at 269-337-8139. Tips can also be made anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the “P3Tips” app, or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube