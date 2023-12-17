Watch Now
1 man injured in overnight Kalamazoo shooting

Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 17, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early morning shooting in Kalamazoo is under investigation as the victim recovers from his injuries.

Officers from the Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting on Cobb Avenue near Mabel Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

A 37-year-old Kalamzoo resident with a gunshot wound was found. The victim is expected to survive.

Kalamazoo Public Safety released few other details through social media.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

