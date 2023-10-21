Emergency restraining order extended in case between Brenda Tracy and Mel Tucker

LANSING, Mich. — A judge in Ingham County extended an emergency restraining order in the case between ousted Michigan State University (MSU) head coach Mel Tucker and sexual assault awareness advocate, Brenda Tracy.

In a letter penned October 5, Tucker’s legal team alleged conversations between Tracy and her now-deceased assistant, Ahlan Alvarado show the investigation by MSU’s Office of Institutional Equity “failed miserably to verify the statements made by Ms. Tracy and failed to attempt to obtain a complete picture of Ms. Tracy’s relationship with Mr. Tucker.”

The original order, issued October 6, barred Tucker’s attorneys from releasing the messages after Tracy’s attorneys were able to successfully argue much of the texts and other documents contained private and protected information that could endanger Ms. Tracy and the organizations and survivors she works with— and that release of further texts was implied in the letter.

In a complaint filed Tuesday on behalf of Brenda Tracy LLC, Tracy's attorneys claim Alvarado's husband stole the messages and sensitive information during their divorce, allegedly happening at the time she died in a car crash.

On Thursday, October 19, her attorneys filed a motion to extend the emergency restraining order. Judge Wanda Stokes granted that motion on Friday.

A motion hearing is set in this case for October 26 at 11 a.m. in Ingham County’s 30th Judicial Circuit Court.