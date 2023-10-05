Tucker won't attend hearing over sexual harassment claim due to 'serious medical condition'

(WXYZ) — As a Michigan State University Title IX hearing gets underway Thursday over a sexual harassment allegation lodged against Mel Tucker, the former head football coach won’t be present.

In a letter to the MSU Board of Trustees and Interim President Teresa Woodruff on Thursday, Tucker’s attorneys said he is not available due to a “serious medical condition.” They also detailed what they are calling “new evidence” in the investigation as the university works to determine whether Tucker violated the school’s sexual harassment and exploitation policy.

This all stems from a sexual harassment claim from Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor who works to educate athletes about sexual assault and harassment.

Tracy said Tucker sexually harassed her during a phone call in April 2022. Eight months later, Tracy filed a complaint with the school’s Title IX office and the investigation was completed in July.

Tucker has called those harassment claims false and said the alleged incident was consensual and an "entirely mutual, private event."

Tracy responded to Tucker's statement saying, "This is just more of the same DARVO, deflection, victim blaming and lies that I’ve been dealing with now for months. Coach Tucker has been delaying and trying to stop the investigative process since the beginning.”

According to the new letter, Tucker’s attorneys are alleging Tracy was “motivated by money” and had a consensual personal relationship with another coach while also talking about the attention from Tucker.

The letter contains pages of alleged text message exchanges from Brenda Tracy, many of which have been redacted.

The Title IX hearing at MSU could span a few days.

The university also said it has hired the Jones Day law firm to investigate the leak that led to Tracy's identity being revealed in the investigation.

Michigan State University announced in late September that Tucker's contract was terminated.