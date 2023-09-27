After 'Litany of excuses' Mel Tucker officially out as MSU head coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University officially terminated Mel Tucker's contract Wednesday in an unyielding assessment of his response to their notice to terminate.

A letter from the MSU Athletics Department cited multiple grounds for termination, which Tucker's response provided no evidence against.

It called Tucker's response to the September 10 notice of their intent to terminate him "unconvincing rationalizations and misguided attempts to shift responsibility"

The department also described "a litany of excuses for [his] behavior" from an 'expert report' submitted by Tucker "expressly admitting to the problematic conduct outlined in the Notice."

Specifically, the university terminated Tucker’s contract for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude.

—Release published by Michigan State University

Tucker has been under public scrutiny for months after allegations he harassed sexual assault victim advocate Brenda Tracy in pursuit of what he claimed was a consensual relationship.

The length and detail of your Response demonstrates that you have had sufficient time and ability to consult with your attorney and present your reasoning. Given that your Response did not demonstrate any reason not to terminate based upon the grounds stated in the Notice, the University terminates the Agreement for cause pursuant to the Early Termination Provision effective September 27, 2023.

He was suspended from his duties as head coach just days after reports were made public on September 10, and according to the letter, terminated immediately upon its release.

You can read the whole thing here:

https://www.scribd.com/document/674055338/Mel-Tucker-Termination-Letter