TODAY: Teen to be sentenced in carjacking death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Justice Chimner faces a judge Monday morning, the culmination of the trial against him for the death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

—Snyder was killed in Battle Creek in February of 2023; Chimner and a then-13-year-old conspired to steal his car when Snyder pulled over to give them a ride, holding him at gunpoint and shooting him twice.

Chimner was charged as an adult.

Originally facing carjacking, felony open murder, and two counts of felony firearm charges, the now 16-year-old pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Homicide on December 12, 2024.

The plea could carry a life sentence without the possibility of parole since Chimner is being charged as an adult. But —according to Michigan’s Code of Law—, if the prosecutor’s office does not decide to file for a life sentence, “the maximum term shall be not less than 60 years and the minimum term shall be not less than 25 years or more than 40 years” given that Chimner is under 18.

He would not be eligible for early release due to behavior or credits afforded other incarcerated persons.

Justice Chimner's sentencing hearing is set for 11 a.m. in Calhoun County's 37th Circuit Court.

