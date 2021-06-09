Fifth Third Bank donates videoboard to West Michigan Miracle League

ROCKFORD, Mich — The West Michigan Miracle League allows athletes of all abilities to play baseball; and now thanks to a generous donation from Fifth Third Bank, the game day experience is reaching a new level.

Saturday, players and their families got to see a new video board, donated by Fifth Third Bank, in action.

"They looked up and they saw themselves on the big screen," said West Michigan Miracle League President Tony Comden. "It felt like a big league experience... now we have an extra feature for our kids to celebrate them with, with this video board and seeing their pictures up on the big screen and then this Fall I think we'll be able to so dome replays maybe, and have some live video and maybe some drone shots."

In a statement, Tom Welch, regional president at Fifth Third Bank said, “We were looking for a new opportunity to strengthen families and build a stronger community and this project was perfect for that. Our hope is that this takes the player’s game-day experience to new level of fun and excitement.”

The video board made its debut just in time for the league's final games of the spring season.

The West Michigan Miracle League will pick back up with its Fall season in September.

Fifth Third Bank also surprised each player with 100 of their own custom baseball cards to share and trade with teammates and friends.

To learn more about the West Michigan Miracle League, click here.