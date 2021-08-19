Benton Harbor children receive new bikes from Michigan State Police

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two children in Benton Harbor have received new bicycles after their previous bikes were reported stolen, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told state troopers were in Benton Harbor on Friday, Aug. 13 when a woman approached them saying her grandchildren’s brand-new bicycles had been stolen.

MSP says they bought two identical bicycles at Walmart with funds from the State Trooper Outreach Partnership later that day.

Thursday Heart Warmer Alert! Troopers working the Benton Harbor detail were approached by a distraught grandma who reported her 2 grandchildren’s new bikes were stolen earlier in the day on 8/13. Grandma explained her grandchildren had just purchased these bikes the previous day pic.twitter.com/PVmj3kNK71 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 19, 2021

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube