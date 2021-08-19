Watch
Benton Harbor children receive new bikes from Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police
Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 19, 2021
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two children in Benton Harbor have received new bicycles after their previous bikes were reported stolen, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told state troopers were in Benton Harbor on Friday, Aug. 13 when a woman approached them saying her grandchildren’s brand-new bicycles had been stolen.

MSP says they bought two identical bicycles at Walmart with funds from the State Trooper Outreach Partnership later that day.

