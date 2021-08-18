Watch
16-year-old Hudsonville boy receives ATV thanks to Make-A-Wish, Village MotorSports

Posted at 4:18 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 16:18:24-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old Hudsonville boy’s wish to ride with his family on an ATV has been granted, according to Make-A-Wish Michigan.

We’re told Jackson was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma when he turned 14 two years ago.

Jackson received an ATV on Wednesday, Aug. 18, a donation made possible thanks to a collaboration with Village Motorsports of Grand Rapids, Make-A-Wish explains.

“This is the second time Make-A-Wish has worked with us to provide a family with a new vehicle,” says Village MotorSports Online Sales Manager Jason Pallick. “We are proud to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation again.”

Make-A-Wish Michigan says it expects to grant 350 wishes in 2021. Click here to learn how you can help make someone’s wish come true.

