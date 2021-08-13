Michigan officials report 3,127 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths since Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan health officials have confirmed 3,127 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 29 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since Wednesday.

Of the 29 deaths announced Friday, 14 were identified during a review of vital records.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed cases averaged 1,564 per day over the two-day period.

There have now been 919,133 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,011 total deaths in Michigan.

A total of 842 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.

As of Aug. 9, 874,163 have recovered from the virus.

12,016,725 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, and 9,403,141 have been administered as of Aug. 11.

64.4% of residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MDHSS is now reporting statewide COVID-19 data three days a week.

Several of West Michigan's counties have moved into the CDC's "substantial" or "high" transmission categories, meaning indoor masking is recommended for all regardless of vaccination status.

As cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 continue to rise, some colleges and universities have issued vaccine and mask mandates for the fall semester.

On Aug. 10, Michigan’s Board of Education approved a resolution to support allowing local school districts to make “scientifically informed decisions” about whether to mandate COVID-19 masks for all students, teachers and visitors.

Gov. Whitmer has already said she will not require masks in schools this year but has endorsed a recommendation from the state health department for universal masking in school buildings.

On July 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the “MI Shot to Win” sweepstakes, a lottery drawing for those who have gotten or will get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The sweepstakes include scholarship drawings, daily drawings and two big drawings – one of $1 million and one of $2 million.

Daily drawings for $50,000 are open to all eligible residents who the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

The $1 million drawing is open to those who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021. You can enter for that drawing between July 1-10.

There is also a $2 million drawing with entry between July 1 and Aug. 3 that is open to those who got a vaccination between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

There are nine scholarship drawings that consist of a 4-year MET Charitable Tuition Program which is valued at $55,000 each. It may be used for tuition at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

Michigan lifted all broad COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22.

As of June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings increased to 100% and the state stopped requiring residents to wear a face mask.

The governor had previously said the state would lift its broad mask and gatherings limits on July 1.

Starting June 22, all broad broad epidemic orders will be lifted. That means both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a face-covering indoors and restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity.

The state also lifted additional orders on June 22.

Though additional orders were lifted, epidemic orders in effect to protect vulnerable populations in corrections, long-term care and agriculture will remain.

Whitmer also says public health measures will continue for reporting requirements and COVID testing to make sure areas where community spread is high are identified, kids are safe in school and free COVID-19 tests are available.

The governor's office cited plummeting COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift restrictions earlier than planned.

Michigan health officials are recommending – but not requiring – masks and social distancing for schools this upcoming fall.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

They say the goal is to reduce disruptions to in-person learning and help protect those who are not fully vaccinated, according to a news release Friday.

This interactive map tracks U.S. death milestones over time and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths onto a county map. This map will update daily.

