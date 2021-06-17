BREAKING: Gov. Whitmer: Michigan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions June 22

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is lifting all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking on June 22, allowing Michiganders to return to normal ahead of schedule.

Beginning June 22, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings will increase to 100% and the state will no longer require residents to wear a face mask.

The governor had previously said the state would lift its broad mask and gatherings limits on July 1.

Thursday’s announcement bumps that timeline up by more than a week.

Starting June 22, all broad broad epidemic orders will be lifted. That means both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a face-covering indoors and restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.

