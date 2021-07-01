Here are the prizes and rules for the MI Shot to Win vaccine sweepstakes

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several other organizations announced the "MI Shot to Win" sweepstakes, which is a lottery drawing for those who got or are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the plan, there will be scholarship drawings, daily drawings and two drawings – one of $1 million and one of $2 million.

The daily drawings are for $50,000 and open to all eligible residents who the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

On top of that, there is a $1 million drawing that you can enter between July 1-10 and is open to those who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

Also, there is a $2 million drawing with entry between July 1 and Aug. 3 that is open to those who got a vaccination between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

There are nine scholarship drawings that consist of a 4-year MET Charitable Tuition Program which is valued at $55,000 each. It may be used for tuition at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

You can see the rules below.

MIShotToWin Rules by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

