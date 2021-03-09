INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: 1 year of COVID-19 in Michigan

MICHIGAN — One year ago, on March 10, 2020, the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in Michigan, changing the lives of its residents forever.

A lot has happened since then and it can be hard to keep track of. Here's a look back at the major milestones, shutdowns and reopenings Michiganders have experienced over the past 365 days:

To mark the first full year of the pandemic in Michigan, we're highlighting some of the positive stories that have come out of the past 365 days. Take a look at our coverage:

Feed the Fight Kalamazoo celebrates 8,500 meal deliveries as pandemic anniversary approaches

Waving women delight drivers 7 days of the week

Pet adoptions way up in 2020, with more cats adopted out than dogs

