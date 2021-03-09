Feed the Fight Kalamazoo celebrates 8,500 meal deliveries as pandemic anniversary approaches

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It has been a full year since the pandemic began in Michigan, and while it has been a tough year, there have been plenty of positives.

That includes an organization dedicated to serving meals to frontline workers.

It has been almost a year since Feed the Fight Kalamazoo delivered their first meals to first responders in Kalamazoo County.

Since then, the organization raised over $90,000 to help serve 8,500 meals, and they're still counting.

"It is hard to believe that this week, we are reaching the one year anniversary of the pandemic declaration," said Jodi Michaels, a co-founder for Feed the Fight Kalamazoo.

While the organization serves meals to healthcare workers, they're supporting local restaurants in Kalamazoo County as well.

"We’ve raised over $90,000 from individual donors as well as foundations that have been generous in giving us grants. That has enabled us to send over 9000 meals to local healthcare providers, first responders, vaccinators in the community," said Sally Hadden, a co-founder of Feed the Fight Kalamazoo

In addition, Feed the Fight Kalamazoo has also supported more than 100 restaurants by purchasing meals with money from community donations.

"Even back at 50% which is where they are now, those restaurants have long had to suffer through a period of not having the revenues they need," said Hadden.

Over 90 volunteers helped make the deliveries and partnerships with restaurants possible.

One of those volunteers said it is inspiring to deliver the meals to those working on the frontline.

"It was definitely warm, fuzzy in a time that was not very warm and fuzzy. We definitely felt like we're making a difference. We definitely talked to a lot of people who were super grateful, and continue to talk to people who it's impactful to know that their community is behind them," said Beth Clark, a volunteer with Feed the Fight Kalamazoo.

Feed the Fight Kalamazoo is continuing to provide support to those on the frontline, but now also the people helping with vaccination clinics.

"It's just been wonderful to see that this was one of the vehicles that people found to to support the community, and there have been so many I'm you know," said Michaels.

Feed the Fight Kalamazoo is always looking for new restaurant partners as well as volunteers.

