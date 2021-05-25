GRPS: Graduating seniors may each receive six tickets at graduation ceremonies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Graduating seniors at Grand Rapids high schools will now be allowed to obtain up to six tickets per student for this year’s graduation ceremonies, according to Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Graduates were previously allowed only two tickets.

GRPS says the decision to expand tickets was made after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services removed outdoor restrictions.

We’re told students who do not need all six tickets may distribute them to those who require more than six tickets.

GRPS asks that unvaccinated attendees wear masks and practice social distancing during graduation ceremonies.

The school system acknowledges the greater need for parking due to the expanded ticket allotment by offering alternative parking for the ceremonies occurring at 7:30 p.m. We’re told these lots can be found at the Innovation Central High School campus at the Lyon Street north lot and Prospect Avenue/Fountain Street lot.

Those with questions are encouraged to inquire their respective schools.

