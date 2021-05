LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give an update Thursday morning on the state's pandemic response, including the "Vacc to Normal" plan announced at the end of last month.

The governor's office released a statement Wednesday saying the state is likely to take "greater steps" at lifting COVID-19 restrictions as more Michiganders get vaccinated.

RELATED: Michigan likely to ease COVID-19 restrictions as mask rules relaxed

Watch it live here at 11:30 a.m.