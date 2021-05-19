Watch
GRPS planning in-person high school graduations

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 15:42:52-04

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) is planning to host in-person graduations this year.

GRPS says graduations will take place at the historic Houseman Field, but there will be some COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Graduating seniors will only receive two tickets to the ceremony. Additional guests will be able to watch the ceremony via a live stream on the GRPS website.

Graduation guests will be required to complete a COVID-19 health screener before entering the stadium using the QR code on their tickets. Guests will be able to sit next to each other, but the seating in the stadium will be set for 6-feet of social distancing.

The district also says they are planning for 100% in-person classes next school year. GRPS says additional information about next school year will be released later this week.

