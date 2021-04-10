Free rapid COVID-19 testing sites in Kent County this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several community partners are joining forces in Kent County and helping people find out if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.

Free rapid drive-thru testing started Friday and will continue through the weekend.

“The testing is free, no insurance is required,” said Joy Walczak, communications specialist for Kent ISD.

People definitely took advantage this weekend. Families lined up all morning Saturday waiting to see if they had COVID-19.

It’s all made possible thanks to local school districts, the Kent County Health Department, and Kent ISD.

“It’s a terrific opportunity for families, especially those returning from spring break to get tested so that they can feel safe and have the information they need before sending students back to class,” said Walczak.

It’s all good information to know.

Michigan is still a hot bed for new COVID cases and Kent County is now averaging more than 200 a day.

“The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is on the rise. Kent County is now averaging 203 new cases daily compared with approximately 70 per day one month ago and 115 per day last week,” said Adam London, Administrative Health Officer at Kent County Health Department. “Rapid testing will help prevent the spread of illness, especially following travel and before students return to in-person learning.”

“So, we’re hoping people from all across Kent County will come out and get tested prior to the beginning of the new week,” said Walczak.

Even though a lot of people showed up, we’re told the lines moved very quickly.

Everyone is encouraged to get a test, especially if you’ve traveled recently or been exposed to someone new.

The results are back fairly quickly.

“These rapid testing sites are free and people can get their test results texted and/or emailed to them within an hour,” said Walczak.

There’s also another test for people who may have COVID symptoms and we’re told those results would take about a day or two longer to come in.

There are three more sites being offered tomorrow. You can pre-register by clicking the links below or they can help you when you show up.

Kent ISD Main Campus, Parking Lot #11

Pre-register here

2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids MI, 49525

11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Grandville High School

Pre-register here

4700 Canal Ave SW, Grandville, MI 49418

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Sparta High School

Pre-register here

475 West Spartan Drive, Sparta, MI 49345

12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

