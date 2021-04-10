Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Grand Rapids cracks New York Times' Top 10 COVID-19 hot spots

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 3:24 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 15:24:49-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has cracked the New York Times’ list of top 10 COVID-19 hot spots in the country.

The publication says the city has reached 55.9 daily cases per 100,000 people, netting it the number 10 spot.

Lansing sits at number 8 with 64.9 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times, and Jackson tops the list with 84.8 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Nine of the top ten hot spots are held by Michigan cities, except for Peoria, Illinois, which currently holds the number 9 spot.

READ MORE: Michigan reports 6,892 new COVID-19 cases, 74 more deaths

READ MORE: Bronson Healthcare no longer allowing visitors due to COVID-19 surge

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources

The State of Michigan's coronavirus page The CDC's coronavirus page The World Health Organization's coronavirus page
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.