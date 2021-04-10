Grand Rapids cracks New York Times' Top 10 COVID-19 hot spots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has cracked the New York Times’ list of top 10 COVID-19 hot spots in the country.

The publication says the city has reached 55.9 daily cases per 100,000 people, netting it the number 10 spot.

Lansing sits at number 8 with 64.9 daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times, and Jackson tops the list with 84.8 daily cases per 100,000 people.

Nine of the top ten hot spots are held by Michigan cities, except for Peoria, Illinois, which currently holds the number 9 spot.

