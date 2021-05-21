Michigan set to surpass 8M administered COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan will surpass 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday, with 57% of residents having received at least one dose as of Friday morning, according to a news release.

The milestone comes the day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new plan for further easing restrictions in the state.

Capacity limits will increase too 100% for outdoor events and 50% for indoor events on June 1, and all broad pandemic mitigation measures will be dropped on July 1, the governor said during a news conference Thursday.

“Michigan is emerging from the once-in-a-century pandemic and gearing up to jumpstart the economy,” Whitmer said. “The hope that we feel today is thanks to the millions of Michiganders who have gotten vaccinated to keep themselves, their families, and communities safe. We also owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to every frontline Michigander who played such a vital role keeping our communities going during uncertain times and those who continue to stand on the front lines working to get shots in arms. They are the heroes of this crises.”

Whitmer added that it’s thanks to those who have gotten vaccinated that the state will be able to fully reopen in July, other than “a few targeted measures to keep vulnerable populations safe.”

“We will have the Independence Day and summer that we all crave, and together, we will build back better,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is poised to create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, build up our crumbling infrastructure, invest in our kids and schools and get back to a new normal as a stronger, more resilient state.”

