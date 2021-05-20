Whitmer encourages Michiganders on the fence to get vaccinated in wake of loosened restrictions

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged more Michiganders to get vaccinated after loosening more COVID-19 restrictions.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Whitmer directly addressed those on the fence about receiving the vaccine.

"The way to put this pandemic behind us is for everyone to get their shot," she said. "The vaccine is the best way to keep everyone safe from COVID."

She also encouraged all parents of kids ages 12-16 to get the Pfizer vaccine, after it was authorized for kids in that age range.

"The vaccine represents hope," she said. "Even if you've had COVID, you should still get vaccinated to protect yourself from variants."

To date, Michigan has administered almost 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 4.6 million Michiganders have received at least one dose.

In wake of increasing vaccination rates, Whitmer loosened all outdoor capacity limits, in effect on June 1. Additionally, indoor capacity will be increased to 50%.

On July 1, all capacity restrictions and mask mandates will be lifted.

