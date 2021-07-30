Metro Health becomes latest health system to require COVID-19 vaccine for staff

MICHIGAN — Metro Health has become the latest health system in Michigan to require the COVID-19 vaccine for all its medical staff, contractors, students and volunteers.

A spokesperson confirmed the new policy Friday afternoon.

We’re told the decision was made in light of the more infectious delta variant of the virus, as well as increasing COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Metro Health currently has a staff COVID-19 vaccination rate above 70% but wants to increase it.

“Patients expect to feel safe and protected when receiving care at any of our facilities; vaccines are safe, highly effective and the best way to protect our patients and each other,” Metro Health said.

The health system did not say what the deadline for its employees to receive the vaccine was.

