Trinity Health requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all employees effective immediately

LIVONIA, Mich. — Trinity Health will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new requirement is effective immediately and applies to more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide, according to a news release Thursday.

That includes about 24,000 Trinity Health Michigan colleagues working across five St. Joseph Mercy Health System hospitals, three Mercy Health hospitals and two employed medical groups: IHA and Mercy Health Physician Partners.

Since December 2020, Trinity Health has strongly recommended vaccination, and to date about 75% of its employees have already received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Trinity Health leaders now want to close the gap with this new requirement.

“As a faith-based health system we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable, those that have a high risk of developing severe health complications if they were to contract this deadly virus,” said Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions. “We are grateful to all colleagues working inside our hospitals, and specifically those navigating the frontlines. We understand that not everyone will agree with this decision, but after listening to their feedback, and after careful consideration, we know this to be the right decision.”

Employees will need to meet a series of rolling deadlines, with most locations requiring them to submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21.

If a COVID-19 vaccine booster becomes required annually, employees will also need to submit proof of the booster as needed.

Exemptions are available for religious or health reasons and need to be formally requested, documented and approved.

Those who don’t meet criteria for exemption and fail to show proof of vaccination will have their employment terminated.